Okobo registered 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Okobo was one of four Long Island players that scored in double digits in this one, and while he struggled massively from the floor, he delivered value in other areas of the game -- he ended just two dimes away from a double-double while also tying a season-high mark of three steals. Okobo is averaging 8.2 points per game while shooting a meager 35.1 percent from the field, but he's also putting up 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.