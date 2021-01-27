The G League's Long Island Nets announced Wednesday that Okobo will be a member of its 12-man roster for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Okobo had previously signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Brooklyn in the offseason, allowing the organization to retain his G League rights after he was cut during training camp. The 23-year-old point guard will look to turn some heads in Orlando after he proved overmatched at the NBA level while he was a member of the Phoenix roster the past two seasons. Over 108 games with the Suns, Okobo shot 39.5 percent from the field and averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 15.5 minutes.