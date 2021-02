Okobo notched 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss against Greensboro.

Okobo is shooting 38.5 percent from deep through the first three games of the season, and while he hasn't looked overmatched as he looked at the NBA level, he has been unable to make a difference considering he has more than 100 games in The Association throughout his career.