Hughes logged 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 42 minutes during the Herd's 115-112 win over Greensboro on Friday.

Hughes was added to Wisconsin's starting lineup in place of Paris Bass. Though the change benefited Hughes, it is not expected to be permanent. After all, Bass has been excellent across January, and he continued to be so against Greensboro by logging 34 points and 12 rebounds as a backup option Friday.