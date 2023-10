The Bucks signed Hughes to a training camp deal Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Hughes averaged 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes across 25 games for the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, last season. He will likely spend the 2023-24 campaign with the Herd yet again.