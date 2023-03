Hughes logged 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and five steals across 42 minutes during the Herd's 132-131 overtime win over Lakeland on Thursday.

Benefiting from extra minutes given because of multiple teammate absences and an overtime, Hughes logged his best point and steal tally of the 2022-23 season so far. Usually a part of the Herd's backcourt, he was part of their starting backcourt, which lacked depth in recent games they played.