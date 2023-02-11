Hughes (undisclosed) logged 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three assists across 31 minutes during the Herd's 141-130 win over Capital City on Friday.

Fortunately for Hughes, he sat out only once because of the undisclosed problem that prevented him from playing Wisconsin's previous game. Currently, he is averaging 15.8 points as a Herd player. Though those are not enough to replace Jordan Bone or Lindell Wigginton to be part of the Herd's starting backcourt, Hughes has the scoring prowess to be their sixth man.