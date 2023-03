Hughes logged 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during the Herd's 119-114 loss to Maine on Wednesday.

Hughes continues to benefit from unavailable teammates, which included AJ Green and Lindell Wigginton (both part of Milwaukee's roster at the moment) on Wednesday. Across the 2023 Herd's short schedule remaining, Hughes is expected to be a significant contributor to their offense.