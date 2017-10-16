Elijah Millsap: Waived by Suns
Millsap was waived by the Suns over the weekend, ArizonaSports.com reports.
Millsap saw action in just two preseason games and with the Suns fairly stacked with bodies on the wing, there was no reason to keep Millsap on the final roster. He'll likely open the season in the G-League, which isn't anything new for him, as Millsap averaged an impressive 19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals across 50 games with the Northern Arizona Suns last year.
