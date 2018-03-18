Millsap provided 31 points (9-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists during Saturday's 112-102 win over the Stars.

This was Millsap's third straight game in double figures as he went off for a season high 21 points and it was also his second time this year reaching the 30-point mark. The former UAB guard is averaging over 24 points per contest over his last three games which has increased his season average to 15.2 points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories