Elijah Millsap: 31 in win
Millsap provided 31 points (9-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists during Saturday's 112-102 win over the Stars.
This was Millsap's third straight game in double figures as he went off for a season high 21 points and it was also his second time this year reaching the 30-point mark. The former UAB guard is averaging over 24 points per contest over his last three games which has increased his season average to 15.2 points.
