Millsap provided 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Salt Lake City.

The 30-year-old veteran from UAB had an effective game Thursday and narrowly missed his second double-double of the season. Millsap has indeed been a reliable scorer for the Wolves as he is consistently in double figures in scoring, as his season average of 15.3 points indicates.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories