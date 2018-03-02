Elijah Millsap: 18 points in loss
Millsap provided 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Salt Lake City.
The 30-year-old veteran from UAB had an effective game Thursday and narrowly missed his second double-double of the season. Millsap has indeed been a reliable scorer for the Wolves as he is consistently in double figures in scoring, as his season average of 15.3 points indicates.
