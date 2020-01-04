Eric Mika: Cuts ties with Xinjiang
Mika was released by Xinjiang on Saturday, Sportando.com reports.
Mika, who was averaging 19.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals across seven games for the Chinese club, brokered his release Saturday, presumably so the big man could return stateside. The 24-year-old impressed in six games for Stockton of the G League last year, generating 19.3 points, 15.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 37.2 minutes.
