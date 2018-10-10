Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from advanced model that called Aaron Gordon's breakout

The 2018-19 NBA season is fast approaching, with Thunder vs. Warriors and Celtics vs. Sixers on opening night, Oct. 16. And with that action right around the corner, Fantasy basketball drafts are heating up. To prepare, you need to come armed with a reliable set of 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings to help identify the top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts. If you're still looking for rankings, check out the ones over at SportsLine. Last season, SportsLine's model tabbed Magic forward Aaron Gordon as one of its top Fantasy basketball sleepers and he helped power thousands of owners to titles with a career year.

Gordon averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 2016-17, but SportsLine's Fantasy basketball rankings and projections called for a 20 percent increase in production. The result: Gordon finished the season at 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds, leading plenty of Fantasy basketball owners to championships. Anyone who listened to their advice stole one of the biggest Fantasy basketball sleepers of the year.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2018, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Nuggets center Mason Plumlee.

The former Duke star played primarily off the bench last season, averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on his way to finishing as the No. 33 center Fantasy basketball last season. However, the SportsLine model says he'll surge towards the top 20 in 2018-19.

Plumlee has the potential to average a double-double with increased minutes. And as a dependable rim protector, he could also block several shots per game, further elevating his contribution to your team. With an ADP of 126, that could be a genuine steal in the late rounds.

Another sleeper the model loves: Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen.

The Finn out of Arizona showed promise in his first season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. His role expanded down the stretch as well, as he scored at least 20 points in five of the final seven games he played.

The model has Markkanen as the 12th-best player at his position heading into 2018-19, and you can expect more production from him than players like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Derrick Favors, who had more Fantasy points last season. The model also says Markkanen is a better Fantasy value than 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets are also high on a guard you're not thinking about who is poised to outperform players like Klay Thompson and JJ Redick. This pick could be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And which guard will come out of nowhere to be one of the top Fantasy options? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.