Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from model that nailed Aaron Gordon's breakout

We're nearing the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. With players on new teams, rookies jockeying for court time, and injuries already occurring, there's plenty to digest before your draft. Speaking of your draft, using the top 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings can be the difference between winning your league and coming up empty-handed. The right rankings will help you find the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. Just ask Fantasy basketball owners who drafted Magic forward Aaron Gordon last season.

Gordon averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 2016-17, but SportsLine's Fantasy basketball rankings and projections called for a 20 percent increase in production. The result: Gordon finished the season at 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds, leading plenty of Fantasy basketball owners to championships. Anyone who listened to their advice stole one of the biggest Fantasy basketball sleepers of the year.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2018, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton.

Payton averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season, proving he can contribute in every facet of the game. Now, Payton is part of a New Orleans squad that averaged over 111 points, which ranked third in the entire NBA last season. With Rajon Rondo no longer in New Orleans, Payton is expected to pair perfectly with Jrue Holiday in the backcourt and is in line to be one of the top Fantasy Basketball sleepers 2018 you can count on.

SportsLine's model has Payton ranked among the top 15 point guards heading into the 2018-19 season, ahead of players like Goran Dragic and Ricky Rubio.

Another sleeper the model loves: Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen.

The Finn out of Arizona showed promise in his first season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. His role expanded down the stretch as well, as he scored at least 20 points in five of the final seven games he played.

The model has Markkanen as the 12th-best player at his position heading into 2018-19, and you can expect more production from him than players like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Derrick Favors, who had more Fantasy points last season. The model also says Markkanen is a better Fantasy value than 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

