Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Leads team with 23 points
Harrison finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 loss to Utah.
Harrison had another impressive outing sans Mike Conley, putting up a season-high 23 points. Wayne Seldon (zero points on 0-2 FG) was seen as the hot pickup post-Conley, but it has been Harrison who has taken the most of the opportunity. He has scored in double-figures in six of his last seven games while also averaging almost five assists per game. With Tyreke Evans a chance of being moved before the trade deadline, Harrison is worth owning in most leagues, although his value may drop if Evans stays put or the Grizzlies manage to get a point-guard back in a deal.
