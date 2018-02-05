Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Plays well again in start

Harrison had 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 loss to Toronto.

Harrison put up his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring game in another start. With Mike Conley (Achilles) gone for the season and the Grizzlies having a plethora of injuries, their fringe players are being asked to step up to fill the void. Wayne Selden was seen as a hot pickup in the wake of all these roster shuffles but it has been Harrison who has emerged as a player who could produce some sneaky rest of season value. He will not deliver big numbers but could give you some consistent double-digit scoring with some assists and three-pointers thrown in.