Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will play Monday
Harrison (shoulder) will play Monday against the 76ers, Clay Bailey of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Harrison is good to return Monday after sitting out of Saturday's game with a sore shoulder. He'll likely return to his usual reserve role, where he's averaged 8.3 points over 25.2 minutes in the month of January.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Probable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Friday with sore shoulder•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Solid since return from shoulder injury•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...