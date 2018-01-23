Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will play Monday

Harrison (shoulder) will play Monday against the 76ers, Clay Bailey of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Harrison is good to return Monday after sitting out of Saturday's game with a sore shoulder. He'll likely return to his usual reserve role, where he's averaged 8.3 points over 25.2 minutes in the month of January.

