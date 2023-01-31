Green (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

The veteran guard is nearing the end of his rehab from left knee surgery and could very well make his Grizzlies debut Wednesday on the front end of a back-to-back set. Green practiced with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate last week and has continued to ramp up over the last few days. For what it's worth, Green did pinpoint Feb. 1 as his target return date during an episode of his podcast, "Inside The Green Room," earlier this month.