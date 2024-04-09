Coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that there is a "good chance" Bane (back) won't play for the rest of the season, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With the Grizzlies already being eliminated from the playoffs, it appears that they are shutting down Bane and Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) for the final week of the 2023-24 campaign. Bane will likely end the season averaging 23.7 points, 5.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes across 42 appearances. The 25-year-old guard showed a promising ability to be a lead scorer, with Ja Morant (shoulder) missing most of the season.