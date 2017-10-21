Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: In starting lineup Saturday

Martin will get the start at power forward Saturday against the Warriors, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

With JaMychal Green (ankle) sidelined, Martin will move into the lineup alongside Marc Gasol up front. The 23-year-old logged 19 minutes off the bench in the opener against New Orleans but struggled from the floor, shooting just 1-of-6 and finishing with two points, five rebounds and one block. Considering Green is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, Martin could see extended run with the first unit over the next month.