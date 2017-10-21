Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: In starting lineup Saturday
Martin will get the start at power forward Saturday against the Warriors, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
With JaMychal Green (ankle) sidelined, Martin will move into the lineup alongside Marc Gasol up front. The 23-year-old logged 19 minutes off the bench in the opener against New Orleans but struggled from the floor, shooting just 1-of-6 and finishing with two points, five rebounds and one block. Considering Green is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, Martin could see extended run with the first unit over the next month.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Likely to start at power forward•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Finishes strong preseason with 20 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Strong performance in preseason opener•
-
Jarell Martin: Will be dropped from Memphis roster•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Recalled from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Sent to D-League•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....