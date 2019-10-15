Cavaliers' Jarell Martin: Draws another start
Martin is starting Tuesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.
With Tristan Thompson (rest), John Henson (groin) and Ante Zizic (foot) all ruled out, Martin will enter the starting five again. He'll start alongside Collin Sexton, Matthew Dellavedova, Cedi Osman and Kevin Love.
