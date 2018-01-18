Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win
Martin supplied 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.
Martin stepped up and played well during the absence of Marc Gasol (illness) and Brandan Wright (undisclosed). Martin was one of three Grizzlies to earn 30-plus minutes, and he reached double figures in scoring for the seventh time this season. Six of those seven showings have come in the last 13 contests, and the club will likely look to feed its younger players (such as Martin) more minutes over the last few months of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Leads bench with 11-point tally•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Puts up 20 in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Tallies 10 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Sent back to G-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Recalled from G-League•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...