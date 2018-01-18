Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win

Martin supplied 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.

Martin stepped up and played well during the absence of Marc Gasol (illness) and Brandan Wright (undisclosed). Martin was one of three Grizzlies to earn 30-plus minutes, and he reached double figures in scoring for the seventh time this season. Six of those seven showings have come in the last 13 contests, and the club will likely look to feed its younger players (such as Martin) more minutes over the last few months of the 2017-18 campaign.