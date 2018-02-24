Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting at small forward Saturday
Martin is starting at small forward for Saturday's contest against the Heat due to Tyreke Evans (ribs) being out, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Martin, a third-year forward out of LSU, has seen 20.2 minutes per game this season. But, with the Grizzlies dealing with injuries to key players, he should see more run Saturday and possibly beyond. In the 15 games where he's seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaged 11.0 points and 5.8 rebounds.
