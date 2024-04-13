Jackson (quadriceps) won't play Sunday against the Nuggets, as expected.

Memphis' playoff hopes were over several weeks ago, so the Grizzlies essentially shut down most of their roster. Jackson ended up making 66 appearances this season, posting averages of 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 32.0 percent from beyond the arc and 80.8 percent from the line.