Jackson finished Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Bucks with 35 points (14-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes.
Jackson was coming off a 40-point performance against the Pistons on Monday, and he kept the hot hand going with another high-scoring effort in Memphis' upset win Wednesday. Jackson is ending the season on a strong note and has scored at least 25 points in five of his last eight appearances.
