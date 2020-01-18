Jackson ended with just 10 points, one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over the Cavaliers.

Jackson struggled in just 20 minutes, racking up three early fouls on a disappointing night. Jackson has been a second-round player over the past month and for the most part, has been able to avoid foul issues. The Grizzlies went with Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Clarke to close this one out but owners need not worry moving forward.