Jackson (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Clippers.

A handful of Grizzlies players rested during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers -- Jackson among them. He'll be back Friday and is coming off eight consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, averaging 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals during this stretch.