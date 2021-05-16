Jackson (injury management) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Memphis sat out most of its rotation Friday against the Kings, and all but Grayson Allen (abdomen) and Sean McDermott will be available Sunday. Jackson has started in his last three appearances and averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.3 minutes.