Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 15 points in Tuesday's loss
Jackson posted 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.
Jackson was sensational in his preseason debut, though he did foul out and commit three turnovers in limited time. Foul trouble is something Jackson struggled with in college, and it could be a similar story during his rookie year. Nevertheless, the unicorn big man possesses palpable potential in both the short and long-term.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.