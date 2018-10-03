Jackson posted 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.

Jackson was sensational in his preseason debut, though he did foul out and commit three turnovers in limited time. Foul trouble is something Jackson struggled with in college, and it could be a similar story during his rookie year. Nevertheless, the unicorn big man possesses palpable potential in both the short and long-term.