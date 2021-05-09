Jackson tallied 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 win over the Raptors.

The 21-year-old made his first start of the season Saturday on his way to posting a solid all-around game. Jackson hasn't played above 25 minutes in all eight appearances since returning from a meniscus tear on April 21, but it's possible he sees an increased workload moving forward. The third-year center will look to make it two wins in a row for the ninth-seeded Grizzlies Monday at home against the Pelicans.