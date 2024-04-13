Stevens (groin) will not play Sunday against the Nuggets.
Stevens will sit out for a second straight game to end his regular season. He saw ample playing time for the Grizzlies down the stretch due to several injuries on the roster, and he made the most of his opportunities. In 19 appearances, Stevens averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers.
