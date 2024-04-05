Kennard (knee) will not play Friday against the Pistons.
Kennard was considered doubtful prior to this update, so it's not a surprise to see the Grizzlies hold him out. Memphis is very shorthanded for Friday, so guys like Jordan Goodwin and Jake LaRavia could see heavy workloads.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Hits five threes vs. Detroit•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Starts, hands out five assists•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Starting vs. Orlando•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Not listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Unavailable Wednesday•