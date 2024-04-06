Kennard (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Kennard is in danger of missing his second straight contest Saturday due to left knee soreness. With Memphis dealing with a long list of injuries, Kennard's potential absence could leave the Grizzlies incredibly thin in the backcourt.
