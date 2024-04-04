Kennard is doubtful to play Friday against the Pistons due to left knee soreness.
Friday's game is the first of a back-to-back set, so Kennard is expected to hit the sidelines, which should open up for Jordan Goodwin and Jake LaRavia. Check back for official confirmation on Kennard's status closer to Friday's tip.
