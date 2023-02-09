The Clippers are trading Kennard to the Grizzlies in a three-team deal with the Rockets, Grizzlies and Clippers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Clippers are receiving Eric Gordon and three second-round picks, while Danny Green is headed to Houston as part of this trade. Kennard is averaging 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.7 minutes across 35 games this season. The 26-year-old guard will likely compete with Tyus Jones, Kennedy Chandler and John Konchar for backup guard minutes in Memphis.