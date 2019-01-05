Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable with sore hamstring

Gasol is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against San Antonio due to a sore left hamstring.

Gasol emerged from Friday's game against Brooklyn with a sore left leg after playing 34 minutes and finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The ailment doesn't look to be anything of great concern, but the big man's status is certainly worth monitoring on the second night of a back-to-back. Gasol has played at least 30 minutes in every game since Dec. 17, and he's averaging 34.8 minutes per game in that span.