Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will be rested Thursday
Gasol will sit out Thursday's game against the Hornets for rest purposes, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff mentioned before Wednesday's game against the 76ers that he would hold his big man out Thursday for rest on the second night of a back-to-back set. While it will be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off to make sure that's the case, we're going to go ahead and rule him out for now. In Gasol's place, look for Deyonta Davis to jump into the top unit. Davis is coming off a strong 16-point, 11-rebound double-double against the 76ers on Wednesday.
