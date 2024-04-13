Aldama (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Aldama will end the season on the sidelines, though that's not surprising given the Grizzlies essentially decided to shut down most of their roster in the final two weeks of the campaign. Aldama will end the 2023-24 season with averages of 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 26.5 minutes per game.