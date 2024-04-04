Aldama won't play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to right foot soreness.

Aldama hadn't been listed on the injury report leading up to the opening tip, so his late scratch comes as a surprise. He'll be replaced by Trey Jemison in the starting lineup. Aldama's next chance to play will come Friday against Detroit for the opening portion of a back-to-back set. He should be expected to miss one of those games, if not both.