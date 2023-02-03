Aldama supplied 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Aldama moved into the starting lineup Thursday, filling in for Jaren Jackson who was ruled out due to a thigh injury. While this is likely just a short-term move, Aldama was able to remind everyone of what he was able to do earlier in the season. Unfortunately, he had logged no more than 21 minutes in eight straight games prior to this. He is fine to stream in if Jackson does miss more time, but beyond that, he is better suited to deeper formats.