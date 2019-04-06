Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Strong stat line in win
Dorsey totaled 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in the Grizzlies' win over the Mavericks on Friday.
Dorsey remained with the starting five on Friday with Avery Bradley (lower leg) out for the eighth game in a row. In his recent eight game stint in the starting lineup, Dorsey has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists in 31.1 minutes.
