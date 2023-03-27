Tillman finished Sunday's 123-119 win over the Hawks with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 31 minutes.

Tillman turned in a strong two-way effort Sunday, rewarding anyone who snapped him up off waivers. After a stretch of mediocre performances, Tillman eclipsed 30 minutes for the first time in over a week. While he is locked in as the starting center, the Grizzlies are not afraid to run with Jaren Jackson to close games, making Tillman a viable, yet unpredictable streaming option.