Tillman provided 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 win over Minnesota.
Tillman recorded his second-highest scoring output of the season. The second-year center has seen a huge uptick in minutes since the end of March and he's been making the most of them. Look for him to stay productive in Game 3.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Meager output in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Garners first start of season•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Posts season-best point total•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Unavailable Sunday•