Tillman provided 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 win over Minnesota.

Tillman recorded his second-highest scoring output of the season. The second-year center has seen a huge uptick in minutes since the end of March and he's been making the most of them. Look for him to stay productive in Game 3.

