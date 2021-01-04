Tillman (kneecap) logged 17 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Grizzlies' 108-94 loss to the Lakers, contributing six points (3-3 FG) and six rebounds.

The rookie second-round pick was sidelined for the Grizzlies' first five games of the season while recovering from left patellar tendinitis, but he finally received clearance to make his NBA debut Sunday. Working as the backup to starting power forward Brandon Clarke, Tillman turned in a solid outing, though he'll likely have a difficult path to earning more minutes. Playing time will be even more difficult to come by for Tillman once the Grizzlies get the likes of Jaren Jackson (knee) and Ja Morant (ankle) back from injury.