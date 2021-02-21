Tillman will start Saturday against the Suns, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

A variety of injuries are forcing Tillman into the starting five alongside Jonas Valanciunas. In six previous starts this season, Tillman has averaged 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes.

