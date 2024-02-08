Giles was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reports.

Once considered the top recruit in his high school class, Giles has dealt with multiple serious knee injuries and made his return to the NBA this season following a two-year hiatus. The big man appeared in 16 games for the Nets but was never truly able to crack the regular rotation for head coach Jacque Vaughn. The 25-year-old will look to catch on with another team, but he can be safely ignored in fantasy leagues.