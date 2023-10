Giles will start Thursday's contest against Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Giles will get the nod since Nic Claxton is sitting out tonight with a sore glute, per Nets coach Jacque Vaughn. Giles averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes during his previous NBA stint with the Blazers back in the 2020-21 season, and these minutes will be huge for him in his quest to make the Nets' opening night roster.