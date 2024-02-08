The Nets will waive Giles on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Once considered the top prep recruit in the Class of 2016, Giles has since dealt with multiple serious knee injuries that have hindered his development. Following a two-year hiatus from the NBA, Giles made his return to the league with the Nets but appeared in just 16 games for Brooklyn and was never a regular member of head coach Jacque Vaughn's rotation. The 25-year-old will try to catch on with another team, but he may have to reboot his career in the G League or overseas before getting his next NBA opportunity.