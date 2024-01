Giles amassed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes during Friday's 130-112 victory over the Lakers.

Giles cracked the rotation for just the second time in the past seven games, failing to score in five minutes. Having played in only 12 games all season, Giles has been unable to carve out a consistent role, even with injuries to other players. There is obviously nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.