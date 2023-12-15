Giles ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Giles has now appeared in three of the last four games for Brooklyn, and he played double-digit minutes for the parent club for the first time this season Thursday. While he had an encouraging stat line against the Nuggets, he's unlikely to be a reliable fantasy contributor moving forward, as he's averaging just 6.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game over five appearances in the NBA this season.